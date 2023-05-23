During the early morning hours of Sunday, May 21, 2023, Officers with the Independence Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a maroon GMC pickup truck. Upon the officers activating their emergency red and blue lights, the pickup truck took off at a high rate of speed in an attempt to evade law enforcement. The pickup truck traveled through backyards of homes in the northeast part of the city and reached speeds of 80 miles an hour. The pickup truck continued to lead law enforcement on the pursuit, going out into the eastern part of Buchanan County, where the pickup truck would travel through approximately 2 and a half miles of a freshly planted corn field. Once back on the roadway, the pickup truck traveled back towards Independence where Stop Sticks were deployed, bringing the pickup truck to a stop. Two underage juveniles were subsequently taken into custody without incident. Officers located drugs inside the vehicle and also determined that the vehicle was stolen. The juveniles were transported to the Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora, Iowa.
The two juveniles were charged with:
- Eluding – Drugs, participating in a felony
- Criminal Mischief – 2nd degree
- Possession of a controlled substance – Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Theft of a motor vehicle – 2nd degree
The Independence Police Department was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Juvenile Court Services.
NOTICE: A Criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
{Editor’s Note: Independence Police Chief Dave Niedert stated he was monitoring the radio traffic and commends his Officers, Dispatch, and Buchanan County Deputies for their overall professionalism in communicating with each other, not unnecessarily escalating the pursuit, and bringing the situation to a safe and successful conclusion.}