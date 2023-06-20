INDEPENDENCE – The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Master Gardeners are introducing a new free kids program: Power of Produce Club (PoP Club) at the Independence Farmers Market this summer.
This program was created at the Oregon City, Oregon, farmers market in 2011. Due to its success, it has spread to farmers markets all over the nation. The PoP Club has been in Minnesota since 2014 and is growing to markets around the state.
Each child participating in the program may sign up at the Red Table at the market (in front of the entrance to the Mill) and will receive a $3 market token to be spent (by kids) on fresh produce. Kids will receive their token once per market. They can choose to spend it on their own $3 selection of fresh, locally grown produce.
The goal of the PoP Club is to empower children to make healthy choices when selecting food to eat. The program offers a chance for children to explore the farmers market and learn about the different varieties of fruits and vegetables, while also learning about how food is grown, by connecting them with local farmers.
The program began June 17 and runs through October 14. Children age 4 through 12 are welcome to visit the Independence Farmers Market and join the PoP Club. Registration and check-in will be located at the Red Table at the market. Questions about the program can be addressed to Roger Barloon, Farmers Market Manager (rbarloon@iastate.edu) or by calling the Extension office at 319-334-7161.
We hope to see you at the market!