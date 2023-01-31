BUCHANAN COUNTY – Daffodils are one of the first flowers of spring and symbolize a new start. This is also true for so many cancer patients. For years Daffodils have been offered to area residents, not only as a refreshing sign of spring, but a way to raise funds for cancer research.
This year, one of the Relay For Life teams, is grateful to once again be able to offer these to you. It is always fun to offer a ray of sunshine to others!
The Presbyterian Walkers Relay For Life team has started taking orders until February 24th. We are very fortunate to have members who are willing to take orders from several towns in Buchanan County.
Just fill out an order form and send it, along with your payment, to the address shown or call one of the numbers below, and during the second week of March, they will be delivered to your door. We will be calling on past customers and also many new ones.
We are winning the fight, but until no one looses a family member or a friend, we need to continue funding cancer research!
Enjoy a taste of spring. Place your order today!
Independence, call Donald Mumm, 319-334-3888, 310 Rigdeview Dr 50644
Jesup, call Cheryl Curry, 563-608-0347, 1174 Hawley St. Jesup, IA 50648
Winthrop, call Deb Dutler, 563-608-3200, 2975 210th St, Winthrop, IA 50682
Quasqueton, call Sherry Vaughn, 319-934-3352, P.O. Box 112, Quasqueton, IA 52326
Thank you in advance for your support!
Must order by Friday, Feb. 24.
Thank you for supporting Relay For Life.