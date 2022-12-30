MANCHESTER – Regional Medical Center (RMC) is thrilled to welcome a new therapy dog to our facility. Jo Schreck, volunteer therapy dog handler, has a new friendly face to bring to see patients. Hannah, a golden retriever, is a Certified Therapy Dog that comes to RMC. She helps to provide comfort and enjoyment to anyone who meets her.
During their visits, Hannah is restrained on a leash and supervised by the handler at all times. Pet therapy can have a positive effect on patients as they are coping with health issues. Potential benefits include reduction in areas of pain, stress, fatigue and depression. Pet therapy is a free and optional service for inpatients at the hospital.