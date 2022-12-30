Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Jo Schreck Dog Hannah

Jo Schreck with therapy dog, Hannah

 Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER – Regional Medical Center (RMC) is thrilled to welcome a new therapy dog to our facility. Jo Schreck, volunteer therapy dog handler, has a new friendly face to bring to see patients. Hannah, a golden retriever, is a Certified Therapy Dog that comes to RMC. She helps to provide comfort and enjoyment to anyone who meets her.

During their visits, Hannah is restrained on a leash and supervised by the handler at all times. Pet therapy can have a positive effect on patients as they are coping with health issues. Potential benefits include reduction in areas of pain, stress, fatigue and depression. Pet therapy is a free and optional service for inpatients at the hospital.

Tags

Trending Food Videos