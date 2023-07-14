ROWLEY – Rowley Days 2023 “Come One, Come All” is a special event this year as the town celebrates the 150th anniversary of its founding.
Traditional and new activities are being held on July 21-23 throughout Rowley to mark this historic milestone. Join us for food, fun, meeting old and new friends and celebration!
Featured activities include:
Friday, July 21
- Growers and Crafters Celebration selling home grown and homemade items in Kenny Nielson Park, 5-7 p.m.
- Bags Tournament at the ball diamond, 6-9 p.m.
- Food available throughout the event at the ball diamond and the park
- Live music in the park 5-7 p.m. featuring Joe McIntosh and the Independence Community Band
- Bingo in the park, 7-9 p.m.
- Outdoor movie showing of “The Greatest Showman” at the ball diamond, 9-11 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
- Parade featuring the Independence High School Marching Band starting at 10 a.m.
- New! Kickball Tournament at town ball diamond starting after parade
- New! Games in Kenny Nielson Park for Kids and Adults and Decorated Bicycle Judging, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Maidrite, walking taco and hot dog meals at the Rowley Community Center, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Bingo in Rowley Community Center, 1-3 p.m.
- New! Rowley Historical Society Open House with book signing by native Tim Grover, 11a.m. — 3 p.m.
- New! Vintage Clothing Photo Booth in Rowley Community Center, 1-3 p.m.
- Hootenanny musical group at Rowley Community Center, 3-6 p.m.
- New! Kid’s Tractor Pull downtown Rowley, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
- Live Music from “Hard Tellin” downtown Rowley 7-11 p.m.
- Beard Judging, Period Clothing Judging, 50/50 Raffle Drawing downtown Rowley during the evening
Sunday, July 23
- Community Worship Service in Kenny Nielson Park, 10 a.m.
- Rowley Friends and Neighbors Past and Present Potluck Lunch at Rowley Community Center, 12 p.m.
- Rowley Historical Society Open 1-4 p.m.
Rowley Days 2022 is organized by the Rowley Community Club. For more information, visit the Rowley Community Club Facebook page or send a message to Rowley Community Club through Messenger