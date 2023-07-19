ROWLEY – Pack your circus tent and prepare to show you talent and skills this weekend in Rowley. “Come One, Come All” says the Rowley Community Club as they invite you to Rowley Days.
The club has been preparing a long time for this special 150 Anniversary of the town of Rowley which runs this weekend starting Friday.
Highlights include:
Friday, July 21
- Live music in Kenny Nielson Park. 5-6 p.m. country music guitarist Joe McIntosh. 6-7 p.m. Independence Community Band.
- Food vendors, including homemade and home-grown items will be available.
- Outdoor movie showing of “The Greatest Showman” at the ball diamond, 9-11 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
- Parade starting at 10 a.m. New! Decorate your bicycle and ride in the parade to show off your talent! Come over to the parade lineup area near the Fleming Concrete building and get in line. Prizes will be awarded to the best three entrants at the beginning of the games in Kenny Nielson Park at 11 a.m. If you’re not quite as bold, just ride to the park after the parade with your decorated bike to enter the contest.
- Kids Games (for young and old) 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Kenny Nielson Park. (Free again this year thanks to the generous sponsorship of FJ Krob & Co!)
Games include:
- Lawn Billiards (aka Pasture Pool) ages 12-adult
- Free Play or Clown Around Area that includes: Ring of Fire Football/Frisbee throw, Bag Races, Big Bubbles, Big Ball Volleyball, Hatchet Throw
- Water Balloon Launch
- Carnival Games: Tattoos, Face Painting, Hoopla (ring toss), Spill the milk, Chuck a Chicken & Flip a Fish, Bank a Ball, Hook a Duck, Balloon Pop, Bean Bag Toss, Water Gun Shooting Gallery.
- Barrel train rides!
- Rowley Historical Society Open House with book signing by native Tim Grover, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
- Live Music from “Hard Tellin” downtown Rowley 7-11 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
- Community Worship Service in Kenny Nielson Park, 10 a.m.
- Rowley Friends and Neighbors Past and Present Potluck Lunch at noon.
- Rowley Historical Society open 1-4 p.m.
The full schedule is available on the Rowley Community Club Facebook page.