ROWLEY – Rowley native Tim Grover has written “Barnstorming Babe–A Slugger’s Bumpy Trek Across Small-Town America.”
The book highlights a midwestern baseball tour taken by Babe Ruth and teammate Bob Meusel in October, 1922. They played in Kansas City, Omaha, and Denver. But half of their games were in towns of less than 10,000 people, including Sleepy Eye, Pratt, and Tarkio. Their first game was in Perry, Iowa, on October 13, 1922.
Grover will be appearing at the Rowley Historical Building during Rowley’s 150th birthday celebration on Saturday, July 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Books can be purchased at the event, or at www.timgroverbooks.com. He can be reached at timggrover@gmail.com or 515-238-8590.
Tim Grover
Tim Grover is an accomplished writer, blogger, videographer, award-winning photographer, and published poet. His feature articles have appeared in The Iowan, the state’s bimonthly magazine, the Des Moines Press-Citizen, Skywalker, Des Moines magazine, and the Cedar Falls Sun.
Growing up in Rowley (folks are Max & Charlotte), Tim dreamed he’d be the next Harmon Killebrew. Lacking athletic skills, he collected baseball cards and read history books instead. But he was a 1970 Rowley Little League All-Star!
He later spun records at several radio stations, graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, and worked in TV production. In 1985, he became a weekend mobile DJ for Complete Music in Des Moines. Several years later, he and his wife Deb owned and operated the multi-system entertainment service. They sold the business in 2013 after more than 7000 events.
Tim lives in Pleasant Hill, Iowa, with his wife, Deb. Their three grown kids live nearby, and his second greatest joy is family camping; his first is being a Bompa to two amazing grandchildren.