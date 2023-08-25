ROWLEY – On August 16, 1873 seven founding members from Rowley and Rev. George Ryerson Carroll, District Secretary for the Presbyterian Board of Home Missions “… request the organization of a Presbyterian Church in this place at as early a date as practicable of which we desire to become members and which we pledge our cordial support.” The first service was held in the railroad depot of the Burlington, Cedar Rapids & Northern railroad built only two months earlier.
On August 27, 2023, the First Presbyterian Church, Rowley celebrates the 150th anniversary of its founding. The church continues to be a welcoming place of worship and fellowship for people in Rowley and the surrounding area and an important part of local and global community support through its leadership, compassion, and love.
We will celebrate with a morning worship service at 10 a.m., a provided lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a program at 1 p.m. All friends of the church are invited to attend.