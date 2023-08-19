INDEPENDENCE – Over 180 students representing the school districts of East Buchanan, Jesup, Independence (public and St John’s), Oelwein (Hazleton resident), Cono, and River Hills were recently given school supplies thanks to the generosity of those that volunteer time or contribute to the Buchanan County Salvation Army.
“A tremendous debt of gratitude to every bell-ringer who thought these kids were worth their time,” said Julie Johnson, long-time volunteer. “We can’t continue this without that gift.”
Johnson was also grateful for large donations from Geater Machining and Manufacturing and St James Episcopal Church.
“We are also grateful to Pastor Sheda and Living Water Church for offering an ideal space,” Johnson added.
The 2023 bell ringing season will be coming up in November. Watch for ways to signup.