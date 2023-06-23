Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 89F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.