INDEPENDENCE – The Celebrate Indee committee is bringing back the Youth CoEd Sand Volleyball Tournament. The contest will be Tuesday, July 4 beginning at 4 p.m.
Age Groups: (23-24 school year): 5-6th grade; 7th-8th grade; High school.
Rules:
- You can play up, but not down. For example, a 4th grade can play with 5th-6th, but a 9th grader cannot play with 7th-8th.
- 6 players on the court - 2 male and 2 female have to be on the court at all times (the other two can be female and/or male)
- Court rules instead of traditional beach rules. (You can tip over the net)
- Players need to call themselves on things like lifts, double hits (except the first contact), and out of bounds on your side, etc.
- One game to 21, win by 2, capped at 25. There will be a flip scoreboard to keep track of points.
- Round robin format. If there is a tie, overall point difference will win.
Registration:
- $40/team due by June 30th.
- Registration and Waiver Forms (ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST COMPLETE) are available on www.celebrateindee.com
- Please submit registration and waiver forms to celebrateindee.com or mail to: Celebrate Indee, Attn: Youth Volleyball, PO Box 366, Independence, IA 50644.
Payments:
- Checks to Celebrate Indee
- Cash
- Venmo: @CelebrateIndee
The Celebrate Indee committee is still seeking volunteers for the Fourth of July events that will take place July 3 and 4 in Riverwalk Parks in Independence. Volunteers are still needed to work the Ticket Pavilion and Beverage Pavilion. Sign-up today at https://shorturl.at/gkmw4 or visit celebrateindee.com or the Celebrate Indee Facebook page. If signing up as a business or organization, be sure to wear your group shirts.
Can you help setup beforehand or teardown afterwards, let the committee know. Email celebrateindee@gmail.com for more information.