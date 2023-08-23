INDEPENDENCE – Area schools are now open, and drivers must be extra vigilant for young pedestrians and bicyclists.
Drivers must be aware of school crosswalks with temporary stop signs and obey safety personnel. Other safety devices include school speed zone restrictions and traffic cameras.
As many Independence drivers may recall, cameras were installed on First Street West by West and East Elementary, and a new ordinance was implemented in 2020:
Chapter 71.03 of the Code of Ordinances was updated to state, “In no event will an Automated Traffic Citation be sent or reported to the Iowa Department of Transportation or similar department of any other state for the purpose of being added to the Vehicle Owner’s driving record.” Tickets issued for violations will be of a civil nature, not criminal.
Ordinance 70.02 was amended to set up a schedule of fines for violations detected by the “Automated Traffic Enforcement System.”
Speeding Violations
- 11-15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $75
- 16-20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $100
- More than 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $200
Speed Violations (School Zone)
- 6-10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $75
- 11-15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $100
- 16-20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $125
- More than 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit: $225