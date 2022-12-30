Area teams had a lot to celebrate in 2022.
FEBRUARY
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Area teams had a lot to celebrate in 2022.
FEBRUARY
MUSTANGS RUNNER-UP IN STATE DUALS: The Independence Mustangs wrestlers finished runner-up at the State Duals Tournament in Des Moines.
MARCH
JESUP BOYS BASKETBALL PUNCH TICKET TO STATE TOURNAMENT: The Jesup boys basketball team made the state tournament and was eliminated in the first round.
MAY
EAST BUCHANAN BOYS GOLF GETS RUNNER-UP: The East Buchanan boys team finished as runner-up and took home a 2nd-place trophy at the boys state golf tournament.
HESNER FINISHES 4TH AT STATE: Junior Ben Hesner fired a second round 74 to battle back from an 88 on day one to finish 4th at the Boys Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Ames Golf & Country Club on Monday and Tuesday this week.
JESUP’S CARSON LEINAU WINS STATE SHOT PUT: Carson Lienau went back-to-back, winning the state shot put for the second year in a row.
JULY
MUSTANGS MAKE BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT: The Independence Mustangs baseball team made it to the semifinals before falling to Davenport Assumption.
Cloudy. High 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies. High 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.