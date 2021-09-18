MONTICELLO – The annual Camp Courageous pancake breakfast and open house will be held Sunday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the camp’s main lodge. Visitors will have an opportunity to tour the camp’s facilities and recent updates, as well as enjoy a hot breakfast of pancakes, pork sausage, coffee, juice, and milk. Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. All proceeds go to Camp Courageous.
A live train robbery reenactment by the Red Cedar Regulators will take place at the train depot at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 11:45 a.m., the along with entertainment by Can-Can Dancers. Tours of the grounds, a bounce house, and a zipline (open during the entire breakfast) will be available for guests to enjoy. Camp Courageous fruitcakes will be available, as well as Courageous Coffee bags for purchase in the main lodge.
Many improvements to the camp have been made during the past year, including the Mainliner Memorial Park, the Rotary Music Park, new accessible piers at Lake Todd, and a future location for the multipurpose field.
Camp Courageous is located five miles southeast of Monticello off Highways 38 and 151, Exit 65. For more information about the pancake breakfast, call 319-465-5916.
Camp Courageous is a year-round respite and recreational facility for individuals of all ages with disabilities. The camp is run primarily on donations, with no formal sponsorship, government assistance, or paid fundraisers.