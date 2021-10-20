DES MOINES – Open enrollment for Iowans purchasing or changing their Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual health coverage for 2022 runs Monday, November 1, 2021 through Saturday, January 15, 2022.
“Iowans need to be thinking about health insurance coverage for 2022 now. Employers are also offering choices, but for Iowans looking to the individual market, the time to enroll is coming very soon,” said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen.
Iowans can begin previewing sample premium amounts for individual ACA-compliant health insurance plans at https://data.iowa.gov/Health-Insurance/Sample-2022-Iowa-Individual-Affordable-Care-Act-Pr/fpx8-dxty/data for each of Iowa’s seven rating areas. These premium amounts will become official once posted to healthcare.gov during open enrollment beginning November 1, 2021.
“As the ACA’s open enrollment season begins, Iowans considering individual plans should talk with a licensed insurance agent to thoroughly research all coverage options to determine the best plan for themselves and their families,” Ommen said.
The sample premiums available for window shopping are NOT a substitute for healthcare.gov, but now is the time to be thinking about the choices.
“It is important to realize that the sample premiums do not account for the premium assistance tax credits available for many households,” Ommen added. “The sample premiums available for review are based on geographical rating areas and also may not be available in the county in which you reside, but are a way to begin to understand the offerings.”
Iowans who wish to purchase ACA-compliant coverage must complete enrollment between November 1 and December 15, 2021, for coverage to begin January 1, 2022. For those enrolling between December 16, 2021 and January 15, 2022, coverage will begin February 1, 2022. During open enrollment, Iowans may call 1-800-318-2596 or visit healthcare.gov for information regarding enrollment and to calculate applicable tax credits.
Local insurance agents, assisters, and Iowa’s navigator are available to help Iowans review which insurance plan may best fit their needs. Iowans can find local help by visiting https://localhelp.HealthCare.gov/.
Important Information About Individual Coverage for 2022
- Medica, Oscar, and Wellmark Health Plan of Iowa will be offering ACA-compliant individual health insurance plans to Iowans for plan year 2022. Medica and Wellmark Health Plan of Iowa will serve Iowans in all 99 counties, while Oscar will serve Iowans in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clinton, Dallas, Delaware, Dubuque, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Madison, Marion, Mitchell, Plymouth, Polk, Sioux, Warren, Woodbury, and Worth counties.
- If you currently have coverage through the exchange and do not choose a plan for 2022 by the end of open enrollment, you will be re-enrolled into the same or similar plan.
- If you are considering changing insurance carriers, double-check to ensure your preferred healthcare provider(s) are in-network and your prescription drugs will continue to be covered.
- Changes in federal and state regulation have opened other options for Iowans to find health coverage through a health benefit plan sponsored by a non-profit agricultural organization or through short-term limited duration plans.