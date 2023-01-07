With the advent of another year, so, too, have a number of new laws taken effect in the state of Iowa.
Among the most noteworthy of these is the Bottle Bill, which states that grocery and convenience stores in Iowa are no longer required to accept empty cans and bottles. In addition, the new law raises the handling fee for redemption centers, which will now collect three cents per container, representing an increase from the previous one cent, KWWL reported.
There is no change, however, in the return for consumers, which remains at 5 cents.
In the realm of taxation, 2023 has seen the state’s number of tax brackets reduced from the previous nine to just four (with the highest rate being 6%), a prelude to the complete implementation of a flat income tax, as part of Governor Kim Reynolds’ 2022 tax package. Taking full effect in 2026, the move to a flat income tax means the state will gradually eliminate the highest tax bracket each year until all taxpayers are at 3.9%.
The corporate tax rate will also see a decrease, with the highest such rate eventually being reduced from 9.8% to 5.5%.
Beginning this year, meanwhile, Iowa has discontinued taxing 401(K)s, pensions, and IRAs, while retired farmers are now eligible for new exemptions, which include the option to exempt income from cash, rent, and crop-share agreements.
A new law also requires gas stations to sell E-15, which is a gasoline blend containing 15% ethanol, while the same law makes it necessary for all newly installed gas equipment to be compatible with both 85% ethanol gas and 20% biodiesel gas. Smaller stations, however, defined as those having sold fewer than 300,000 gallons over the preceding three years (2020 – 2022), could request an exemption from the new E-15 requirement, according to KWQC.