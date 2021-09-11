Today

Partly cloudy skies. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.