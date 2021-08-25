DES MOINES – The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is preparing to release its fall publication, which includes new names of past and present Iowans who have unclaimed property waiting to be claimed. State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is providing a sneak peek for Buchanan County.
“Everyone loves a top 10 list, especially when it comes to money waiting to be claimed by you or someone you may know,” said Fitzgerald. “The final list will be published soon, but there’s no need to wait. If you don’t see your name in the top 10, search our entire database anytime at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.”
In the last year, the treasurer’s office has received the names of thousands of individuals with new unclaimed property. In conjunction with this top 10 list, the upcoming Great Iowa Treasure Hunt fall publication will list many of those new names.
“Whether you check out the top 10 list or visit our website, it is well worth the short time it takes to search,” continued Fitzgerald. “Don’t just look for your name – see if family, friends, or local businesses are on the list, too!”
Overall, more than $422 million is waiting in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for past and present Iowans to claim.
Top 10 Unclaimed Properties in Buchanan County
1. Mary A. Donovan
2. Courtney Illicent
3. Nolta Richard E.
4. Independence Chrysler Jeep Dodge Inc.
5. Donald G. Weber
6. James R. Heinze
7. Marie Hoeger
8. Daniell L. Walton Estate
9. Habben William J.
10. Christina M. Apel
The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has returned more than $304 million in unclaimed property to more than 574,000 people since Fitzgerald created it in 1983. Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property’s owner for a specific period of time. State law requires these institutions and companies to annually report unclaimed property to the state treasurer’s office. The assets are then held in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt until the owner or heir of the property is found.
Common forms of unclaimed property include savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, utility security deposits, and safe deposit box contents.
Look for the full upcoming fall publication list in your local newspaper. Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to search all unclaimed property being held by the state treasurer’s office and make your claim today.
Keep up with all of Treasurer Fitzgerald’s programs on Facebook and Twitter.