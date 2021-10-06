DES MOINES – Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann and Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn announce that on Monday, February 7, 2022, both parties will host their midterm precinct caucuses.
Republican Chairman Kaufmann said, “The Iowa Caucuses have always brought our two parties together. Hosting the precinct caucuses on the same date allows Iowans across the political spectrum to easily participate in this great party-building tradition. While these are the midterm precinct caucuses, I look forward to working with Chairman Wilburn to ensure this type of cooperation occurs for the 2024 Presidential Caucuses.”
The Republican Party of Iowa will host its county conventions on March 12, 2022, district conventions on April 23, 2022, and the state convention on June 11, 2022.
Democratic Chairman Wilburn said, “We don’t agree on much, but we do agree on the importance of holding the Iowa Caucuses on the same day. I’m excited about this year’s caucus-to-convention calendar. It’s a great opportunity for us to engage with Iowans from all different backgrounds. Chairman Kaufmann and I will continue to work together to ensure that Iowans from both parties can participate in this proud tradition.”
The Iowa Democratic Party will host its county conventions on March 26, 2022, district conventions on April 23, 2022, and the state convention on June 18, 2022.