GTSB Iowa

DES MOINES – To keep motorists safe during Super Bowl LVII, The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) is teaming up with Iowa law enforcement to remind football enthusiasts, Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. If you plan to drink alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. If you’re hosting a party, take care of your guests.

In 2021 over 13,700 drivers were arrested for OWI in Iowa. The average cost of an OWI is $5000 (including fines, fees and insurance increase). The average cost of a Super Bowl Ticket is $5000. Pick the winning ticket!

