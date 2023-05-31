CEDAR ROCK – Illuminate your life and mind while enjoying a night out at Cedar Rock State Park! The annual “Strawberry Moon” evening event is scheduled for Saturday June 10, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy live harp music, light refreshments, and the chance to meander the grounds at your leisure amongst twinkling fairy lights and votive candles while a spectrum of light and color illuminate surrounding trees. Relax and enjoy the cozy space for chats around the Council Fire ring.
Cedar Rock State Park is home to the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed estate commissioned by Lowell and Agnes Walter. While breathtaking in daylight, the home and grounds are positively radiant at night! The house, boat pavilion, and maid’s quarters will also be open throughout the evening.
Thanks to a sponsorship from the Local Arts Comprehensive Educational Strategies (LACES) organization this year’s event will feature, area harpist. Dr. Sheila Benson. Who will melodically pluck the strings of her harp in the Garden Room. The evening will also feature a special presentation from Wildthunder Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary, a local non-profit animal rescue organization. The first author of the new Cedar Rock book will also be on hand to visit with guests regarding this beautiful new publication dedicated to Cedar Rock.
Advance registration is not required, visitors should sign in at the Visitor Center and walk or await transport by trolley to the house and grounds. Although the event is free, donations to the Friends of Cedar Rock are always appreciated.
Embrace the beauty of the night and make plans to attend this year’s “Strawberry Moon” event at Cedar Rock State Park. Find it two miles north of Quasqueton, at 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd. For more park information email cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov or call 319-934-3572.