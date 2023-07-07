INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society has been doing several fund-raising events for the benefit of the Capt. D.S. Lee mansion and maintenance of the historic Wapsipinicon Mill.
The 13th annual Strolling with the Spirits tour of Oakwood Cemetery is scheduled for Saturday, July 15. Oakwood is located on Highway 150 (3rd Ave SE) a block north of the Dairy Queen.
The tour will begin every ½ hour (noon / 12:30 p.m.) starting at the at the SW corner of the cemetery. Only two guided tours this year.
Please park along 8th Street SE street and look for the card table under the shade tree, which is the ticket booth for the day. Tickets are $5 each. Wear your walking shoes, as the historical tour winds its way through the entire cemetery. You will learn ‘dowsing’ (also known as ‘witching’) and rubbings of an early era stone.
Learn more about Independence early history and the people that made Independence what it is today. Each year there are portrayers dressing the part and each year there are different grave sites on the tour. The E.C. Little post of the GAR will also be visited and those attending will receive an actual civil war bullet as a souvenir.
Check out the history of Oakwood cemetery and the Lee Mansion on the historical society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com.
It takes a village to save a piece of history and keep local history alive. Please do your part and help.