JESUP – America is in a mental health crisis and people need our help.
QPR (Question. Persuade. Refer.), just like CPR, is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can SAVE lives. QPR is considered the “industry-leading approach to suicide prevention.”
According to the QPR Institute website, “The QPR mission is to reduce suicidal behaviors and save lives by providing innovative, practical, and proven suicide prevention training. The signs of crisis are all around us. We believe that quality education empowers all people, regardless of their background, to make a positive difference in the life of someone they know.”
Ryan Nesbit of Alive and Running and Kelly Seehase of CoWork591 are partnering to host a QPR training session on Tuesday, August 15 from6 to 8 p.m. at CoWork591 (591 Young Street).
By attending this training, you will learn:
- How to Question, Persuade and Refer someone who may be suicidal
- How to get help for yourself or learn more about preventing suicide
- The common causes of suicidal behavior
- The warning signs of suicide
- How to get help for someone in crisis
You never know when you will be in a situation where the information you learn in this training will save a life.
Please RSVP to Ryan Nesbit (ryan.r.nesbit@gmail.com) or Kelly Seehase (kelly@cowork591.com) Walk-ins will be welcome, but 5 confirmed RSVPs are needed to hold the class.
Ask a question, save a life!
If someone is in need, options for support include the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline (988) and the 24-hour Your Life Iowa Crisis Line (855-581-8111).