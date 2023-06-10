JESUP – On December 3, 2012, Reed Crosby Havlik came into this world at 7:57 p.m., weighing 8 lbs. 12.7 oz. It wasn’t until February 24, 2015, after continued medical pursuit by the Havlik’s that doctors were able to correctly diagnose Reed with Vanishing White Matter disease (VWM), a very rare form of Leukodystrophy.
Reed today is one of 300 people in the United States that have VWM. In fact, Reed is the only person in Iowa with VWM.
According to Erica Havlik, Reed’s mother, and full-time caregiver, Team Reed was originally formed to help with fundraising for the medical expenses brought on by the many tests performed, and doctors’ appointments that Reed had to attend.
It wasn’t until 2016 when the focus changed, and Team Reed started hosting events to help fundraise for VWM research.
“In 2016 we started hosting events such as golf tournaments, fall festivals, gift wrapping events, and lemonade stands,” said Havlik. “We try to find a lot of different ways to tell people about Reed’s story and contribute to the research. A lot of times the financial burden of research falls on the families because there are so few people affected by VWM.”
Havlik says it was shortly after Reed’s second birthday when she noticed that he had begun walking with a limp.
“So just after several months of blood tests and x-rays,” said Havlik, “we were referred to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital where they did an MRI and Reed was diagnosed. Vanishing White Matter Disease is just what it sounds like, he will continue losing white matter which destroys communication within the body. He has lost a lot of his motor function for 2 years old, he is in a wheelchair, and it is a terminal disease so eventually it will affect his organs and they will shut down. He has a life expectancy of 5 to 10 years after diagnosis. He is 8 years now from diagnosis and is ten years old.”
According to Havlik her life is fully dedicated to Reed.
“I am a full-time caretaker for Reed, my husband and I do our best to give Reed the fullest life that we can,” said Havlik. “Wheelchair life is hard; the world isn’t designed for a wheelchair. He wants to be like every other 10-year-old. He is just a great kid; he is happy and always smiling. We share a lot on Facebook about his story so if you recognize him come and say hi to him, he loves that.”
On Saturday, June 17, Team Reed will be hosting a golf tournament at the Jesup Golf and Country Club, dedicated to VWM research for the seventh time.
“Cumulatively Team Reed is just shy of raising $200,000 since 2016,” said Havlik. “We are just under that number and are hoping this year we hit that 200K mark of fundraising for Vanishing White Matter research.”
Havlik says that the money raised by these events go to three researchers that Team Reed supports.
“The three researchers that we support do Vanishing White Matter specific research,” said Havlik. “One is in the Netherlands, one in Israel, and another in Utah. All three we have contributed to in different forms and in different amounts through the years. If you go to teamreedcrosby.org all of their research information can be found there.”
More than anything this golf tournament is not about just golf, or raising money, it is about increasing awareness about the rare disease that Reed has and striving to help create treatments and a possible cure, says Havlik.
“It is our biggest event of the year,” said Havlik. “It is a really great time and a good way to spend the day raising money for all these children affected by Vanishing White Matter disease, this rare disease goes unnoticed a lot and it is a great way to raise awareness about this rare disease in this area.”
According to Havlik, when Reed was diagnosed, we were told there was no treatment, or cure and just to make the most of the time we had left.
“Through all the fundraising there is a four-year trial that began three years ago with experimental testing that could help with VWM. Another trial actually just got started this spring in Utah as well. In just a few short years after there were no options, clinical trials began. All because of the fundraising that multiple families have dedicated their time to. We are hopeful that a treatment and cure can be discovered in Reed’s lifetime.”
Big sponsors for the seventh Team Reed Golf Tournament are Warm Trucking, O’Neal Manufacturing Services-Cedar Falls, Trackside Solutions, DeSousa Livestock, Heartland Technology, 319 Concrete Concepts, and Waltztoni Masonry.
Other Sponsors for the tournament are 319 Ramps and Accessibility, Farm Bureau - Bobby Liebsch and Travis Youngblut, Hershberger Tiling, Hawkeye Metal Spinning, Tony’s Construction, Kelley Contracting LLC, American Family Insurance-Tadd Moorman Agency, Bowls of love, Consolidate Energy Co., Stuff Etc, Spahn and Rose, Revive Body Works, Knocks Blocks Foundation, SMACK, Tipsy’z Bar and Grill, D&D Tire, Simply Amy Boutique, Premier Technology, Miller-Vogel Insurance, Bring It On Fitness & Nutrition Coaching, R&R Drainage, and Gilbertville Meat Locker.
For more information on Team Reed, how to donate, or updates on his life, Havlik says to check out https://teamreedcrosby.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/teamreedcrosby.