INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County.
Destination changes weekly. Eat and socialize, then return to Independence individually or as a group. The choice is up to YOU!
Contacts: John Kurtz (319-240-1937 / jkurtz@indytel.com) or Diane Smith Kurtz (319-334-7310 / hattie1zeke2@gmail.com). Follow Thursday Night Dinner Cruisers on Facebook.
Upcoming cruises include:
July 6: Delhi Landing (563- 922-2731
July 13: Jimmy D’s Hawkeye (563-427-3300)
July 20: R-Place, Masonville (563-927-5952)
July 27: Riverbend, Manchester (563-822-1457)
August 3: The Alibi, Lamont (563-924-2104)