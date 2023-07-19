INDEPENDENCE – Bring your vehicle (car, truck, bike) to the Advance Auto Parts parking lot at 1414 1st Street West at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet, then depart at 6:30 p.m. (SHARP!) for a cruise around Buchanan County.
Destination changes weekly. Eat and socialize, then return to Independence individually or as a group. The choice is up to YOU!
Contacts: John Kurtz (319-240-1937 / jkurtz@indytel.com) or Diane Smith Kurtz (319-334-7310 / hattie1zeke2@gmail.com). Follow Thursday Night Dinner Cruisers on Facebook.
Upcoming cruises include:
July 20: R-Place, Masonville (563-927-5952)
July 27: Riverbend, Manchester (563-822-1457)
August 3: The Alibi, Lamont (563-924-2104)
August 10: Fat Boys, Hazleton (319-636-2909)
August 16: Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback, Quasky (319-934-3445)
August 24: Legacy’s, Jesup (319-827-3060)
August 31: Fat Boys, Hazleton (319-636-2909)
September 7: Costas, Fairbank (319-635-2449)
See you Spring 2024!