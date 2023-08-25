INDEPENDENCE – Jill Chemin, Director of Buchanan County Tourism, was working to submit an application to the State Historic Preservation Office of Iowa to register the 1892 Railroad Depot that houses the Buchanan County Tourism Office as a historic property when she heard of the story of President Theodore Roosevelt giving a speech from the back of a train at the Independence depot on June 2, 1903.
Fast forward 3 weeks. While looking in the back storage room for pricing stickers for their gift shop items, Chemin found a stack of old photographs under some wire baskets. As she was flipping through the stack, she found one that caught her eye. It was an old photo taken at the depot with a large crowd gathered around the back of a train. She quickly realized this was an important photo when she saw people standing on the depot canopy in the picture. Upon closer inspection, it is clear to see someone standing on the back of a train giving a speech. She wondered if this could possibly be a photo of the iconic day that President Theodore Roosevelt made a speech in Independence.
After asking a local historian, Judy Olsen, her hope grew stronger that this could be what she had hoped for. Finally, she forwarded the photo on to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and the Theodore Roosevelt Center for further verification. They both confirmed that it is in fact a photograph of President Theodore Roosevelt. The Theodore Roosevelt Center also provided the speech that he made on that day from their archives.
President William McKinley also stopped in Independence, Iowa to give an address. He made his address on a platform at the Depot on October 16, 1899. There are no known photos of his address at the depot, but there is no doubt the Tourism Director will now be searching the storage room in hopes of finding a photo of President McKinley!
The Buchanan County Tourism Bureau owns and operates the Illinois Central Railroad Depot Museum at 1111 5th Avenue NE, Independence, Iowa, where the photo was found. Buchanan County Tourism plans to create a museum exhibit to display the photo along with Roosevelt’s speech. As a nonprofit, they will need to fundraise to create the exhibit. All donations may be directed to director@travelbuchanan.com or Buchanan County Tourism, PO BOX 346, Independence, IA 50644.