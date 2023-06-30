INDEPENDENCE – As many prepare for summer and other upcoming holiday travel, Buchanan County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services remind Iowans to make sure they are up to date on routine vaccinations, as well as any other recommended or required vaccines for specific international destinations.
“While going on vacation is exciting, taking the right steps to protect your health before you take off should be a priority,” said Theresa Endres, Public Health Nurse. “This includes making an appointment to visit with your healthcare provider prior to leaving, especially when plans call for travel outside of the United States, which increases your chances of getting and spreading diseases that do not routinely occur in the U.S.”
Routine vaccinations and boosters prevent infectious diseases that can spread quickly in groups of unvaccinated people, like measles. International travelers may also require additional vaccines or medications to help protect against diseases not common in the U.S.
Discussing your trip and planned activities with your healthcare provider allows them to give more specific advice and recommendations, including any destination-specific vaccines, medicines or information you may need.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers a complete list of vaccinations and/or medications needed, as well as diseases or health risk concerns for various travel destinations on its website, https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/destinations/list.