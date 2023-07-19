INDEPENDENCE – For the 14th year, the popular Independence Underground Tour will again be held in downtown Independence.
See the hidden remains of the 1873-4 era of “Main Street” (now 1st Street East). There were many changes during 2012 because of the new curb-gutter and sidewalk program, and again in 2019. During that construction period people were able for the first time to look down into the open sidewalk to see the early limestone walls, doors, and windows. Many of the building owners had a vault put in to preserve the early Independence history.
In 2012 the Buchanan County Historical Society received a Loren Horton Community History award Certificate of Recognition from the State Historical Society of Iowa related to a Museum and Historic Preservation or Education Activity for the Independence Underground Tour. That was 11 years ago and we’re still going strong. This popular historic underground tour still includes the vaults.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, August 19. Tickets will be sold that day only at the historic Wapsipinicon Mill from 8 a.m. to noon and must be used that day. The self-guided tour will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and many volunteers will be on hand to answer your questions.
There are seven vaults and an upstairs loft above the Chamber of Commerce building where you will see remains of an early advertisement on the walls.
Wear your walking shoes!
You may spend as much time as you want in each of the designated locations, but remember the Tour is over at 2 p.m. Thanks go to the participating businesses for allowing us to do this historic tour.
Only you can pass on the knowledge of Independence local history, so plan to attend. This annual event is always the third Saturday of August – so mark your calendar for 2024 if you can’t attend this year. This is the only Independence Underground Tour this year.
The Buchanan County Historical Society has had several fund raisers for the mill and the Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion. This is just one of many.
It takes a community to preserve history. Check out the website for the historical society (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) or Wapsi Mill on Facebook for lots of early Independence pictures and more history. For additional information call 319 334-4616.