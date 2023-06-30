Beware of the UV in July, actually, be aware of it all year round, just be extra aware in July, because it is National UV awareness month.
It is no coincidence that UV awareness month or Ultraviolet Radiation awareness month is held during the summer. Summer, especially July, is when most people spend time outside making the most of our summer weather.
The longer your exposure, however, the greater your risk of sun damage if you’re unprotected.
According to National Today, the sun emits radiation in the form of Ultraviolet or UV light, which is classified into three types: UVA, UVB, and UVC. The ozone layer protects the Earth’s stratosphere and blocks the most damaging UVC light, but UVB and UVA light passes through it. UVC radiation can come from artificial sources such as sunlamps or tanning beds.
Radiation from UV light is invisible but is always present during the day even when you can’t see or feel the sun. These rays can be harmful to the skin and eyes.
Not only does long-term exposure create wrinkles and sunburns. Exposure is also associated with the development of skin cancer. Even eyes can be affected by cataracts, cornea damage, and vision loss if left unprotected from UV in the long term.
According to the CDC, UV radiation is not all bad. UV helps the human body to create Vitamin D. A vitamin essential to human health.
The CDC says that Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus from food and assists bone development. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 5 to 15 minutes of sun exposure 2 to 3 times a week.
According to the CDC just like most things in life though, the sun should also be enjoyed in moderation.
Sunburns are a sign of short-term overexposure, while premature aging and skin cancer are side effects of prolonged UV exposure. The CDC says that UV exposure increases the risk of potentially blinding eye diseases if eye protection is not used. Overexposure to UV radiation can lead to serious health issues, including cancer.
According to the CDC, The greatest risk of prolonged UV exposure is skin cancer, is the most common cancer in the United States. Typically, skin cancer forms on the head, face, neck, hands, and arms because these body parts are the most exposed to UV radiation.
The CDC says that most cases of melanoma, the deadliest kind of skin cancer, are caused by exposure to UV radiation.
Those at greater risk of negative health effects due to UV radiation according to the CDC are those that, spend a lot of time in the sun or have been sunburned. have light-color skin, hair, and eyes, take some types of oral and topical medicines, such as antibiotics, birth control pills, and benzoyl peroxide products, as well as some cosmetics, may increase skin and eye sensitivity to UV in all skin types, have a family member with skin cancer, and those that are over age 50.
The CDC says that the best way to protect yourself from these negative health effects brought on by UV radiation is to stay in the shade, especially during midday hours. Wear clothes that cover your arms and legs and wear a wide-brim hat to shade your face, head, ears, and neck. A person should consider wearing wraparound sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays, use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) 15 or higher, for both UVA and UVB protection, and lastly avoid indoor tanning.
The CDC says that indoor tanning is particularly dangerous for younger users; people who begin indoor tanning during adolescence or early adulthood have a higher risk of developing melanoma.
To better gauge the time a person should spend outside on a certain day, it is best to understand when the sun is at its most dangerous.
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, The sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. meaning these hours are the most dangerous to be out in the sun.
Another way of gauging when the sun is particularly dangerous on any given day is to check the UV radiation index for your location.
The UV index is scored on a scale from 0 (being the least dangerous) to 11+ (being very high and very dangerous to any person’s skin.)
Most indexes break their categories into three. 0 to 2 meaning you can safely enjoy your time outside. The second category is 3 to 7 meaning Seek shade during midday hours! Slip on a shirt, put on sunscreen, and consider putting on a hat. The last category is the rating of 8 to 11+ meaning avoid being outside during midday hours! Make sure you seek shade! A shirt, sunscreen, and a hat are a must!
A person can check their location’s UV index at the UV Index App by downloading it on their phone or just by entering “what is the UV index rating today?” into Google.