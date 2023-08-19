INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Veteran’s Memorial has added spaces for four additional memorial benches. Located at the Buchanan County Courthouse, the new bench spaces face Highway 150 and St. John’s Church.
American Legion Member, Carl Scharff, explained, “The Veteran’s Memorial was dedicated on November 11, 2018. There were 10 spaces available for folks to purchase memorial benches and in short order all benches were purchased. The Memorial Committee had been approached by others wanting to purchase a bench in honor of a loved one. The County Board of Supervisors has strongly supported the memorial and they agreed to allow the addition of four benches.”
Two of the new benches have already been purchased by Ellen Gaffney in remembrance of her late husband, Robert Gaffney, and long-time friend Lloyd Bergfeld. Both were Korean War veterans.
Ms. Gaffney said, “I cannot think of a better way to recognize the military service of Robert and Lloyd, than to dedicate these benches in their honor. The Veteran’s Memorial is a wonderful addition to the Courthouse grounds. The benches are beautiful, and I will get to see them each time I drive by the courthouse.
Two benches are still available for purchase. If you are interested in purchasing a memorial bench, contact Roger Allen at 319-327-6167 or George Lake at 319-327-6669.