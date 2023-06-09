INDEPENDENCE – The Celebrate Indee committee is seeking volunteers for the Fourth of July events that will take place July 3 and 4 in Riverwalk Parks in Independence. Over the span of the two-day event, more 80 volunteers are needed to assist with beverage sales and tickets.
“Our event is powered by volunteers,” said committee member Michelle McBride. “As this event continues to grow, our need for volunteers will also continue to grow. Without volunteers, this event would not be as successful as it has been in years past, or even possible. We are really encouraging community members to come down to the park to not only enjoy the festivities, but to also serve if they can.”
Volunteers are still needed to work the Ticket Pavilion and Beverage Pavilion. Sign-up today at https://shorturl.at/gkmw4 or visit celebrateindee.com or the Celebrate Indee Facebook page. If signing up as a business or organization, be sure to wear your group shirts.
Can you help setup beforehand or teardown afterwards, let the committee know. Email celebrateindee@gmail.com for more information.
2023 Schedule of Events
Saturday, July 1
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Independence Farmer’s Market at the Wapsipinicon Mill
- 10 a.m.: Poker Walk for Alzheimer’s at Rotary Shelter at Teacher’s Park ($5 donation)
Sunday, July 2
- 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 4th of July Breakfast at Wapsipinicon Mill Hosted by the Independence Lions Club and Buchanan County Historical Society
- 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Ecumenical Church Service at Veterans Park
Monday, July 3
MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT at Riverwalk Parks — Present ID for one free drink! Free bounce house night!
- 4 p.m.: Independence Beach Wrestling Tournament. (Search www.trackwrestling.com or viit Independence Mustang Wrestling Facebook page for more information.)
- 4:30 to 7 p.m.: Pork Producers & Pipestone Food Drive — 2 non-perishables/1 free pork burger!
- 4 to 9 p.m.: Giant trike rides ($5/ride)
- 4 to 5:20 p.m.: 42 Romeo (National Guard Military Rock Band)
- 6 to 7:50 p.m.: Grand Marshall (Classic Rock/Pop)
- 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Flatland Ridge (Country/Classic Rock/90’s)
Tuesday, July 4
- 9 a.m.: 162nd Annual Independence Day Parade (Traditional route 1st St/2nd Ave NE) organized by the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce. Theme is “Party in the USA.”
- 10:45 a.m.: Festivities Begin at Riverwalk Parks
- 11 a.m.: Reading of the Declaration of Independence by the Friends of the Independence Public Library.
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Kid’s Fun Zone
- 11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Independence Community Band
- 12 to 12:45 p.m.: Eric Michaels Magic Show at Kid Zone Stage
- 1 to 2:50 p.m.: Heinz Academy for the Performing Arts Dance Performance and Class at Kid Zone Stage
- 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.: Noa Marting Gymnastics Performance at Kid Zone Stage
- 4 to 4:50 p.m.: Northeast Iowa Dance Academy Show at Kid Zone Stage
- 4 to 5:20 p.m.: PlugNickel (Variety)
- 5 to 5:45 p.m.: Eric Michaels Magic Show at Kid Zone Stage
- 6 to 7:50 p.m.: Schmidt Brothers (Country/Rock/Pop)
- 8:30 to 10 p.m.: Not Quite Brothers (Classic Rock/Pop)
- 10 p.m.: FIREWORKS over the Wapsipinicon River
This event is free to the public of all ages. No outside food/beverage, sparklers/fireworks, or solicitation. Service animals welcomed.