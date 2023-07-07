May 1
Kimmerle Maureen -Esta,Youngblut Mary -Ex conveys unto to Larson Jeffrey A real estate at: Exc N 33':Independence:Clark’s Addition:5:16:Exc N 33':Independence:Clark’s Addition:6:16
Mcmurrin Sharon R conveys unto to Mcmurrin Noah Grant real estate at: All The Part...Lying S of Why Running Through Said 40 Acres:SE:13:89:10
Wessels Elisabeth R conveys unto to Henry Susan F real estate at: Independence:Bull’s Addition:6:10
Dixon Clare L conveys unto to Schmitz Matthew,Schmitz Jamee real estate at: Independence:The Pines First Addition:36
Franck Terry L -Revt conveys unto to Winters Adam R,Winters Jamee L real estate at: Lot 7 Block 1 Franck’s Third Subdivision Plat 2015R01913:22 & 27:88:8
May 3
Malone Melinda M,John Melinda M conveys unto to John Matthew L real estate at: S 690.35' of E 390':NE:14:87:7
Davis Clayton M conveys unto to Ravi Sairam real estate at: Hazleton:Hazleton Station:1:6:E 1/2 Exc S 60':Hazleton Station:6:6
Larson Jeffrey A conveys unto to Larson Kerry L real estate at: Independence:Green Ridge Addition:28
Davie Justin D,Davie Stefanie Joy conveys unto to Iversen Sandra J real estate at: Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:7:2
Benter Family 2009 Revocable Trust,Benter Dean H -Tr,Benter Linda K -Tr conveys unto to Matthews Robert,Matthews Patricia real estate at: Hazleton:Railroad Addition:8:13::Hazleton:Railroad Addition:9:13
May 4
Knudson Samuel A,Knudson Kristine S conveys unto to River Palace Holdings real estate at: S 101' of W 10 1/2' Also S 101' of 8 1/2' In Width Lying On W And Adj Sd Lot 10 Block 3:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:10:3
May 5
Little Property Management LLC,Little Joseph James -Man conveys unto to Davie Justin D real estate at: Exc S 17':Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:3:Exc S 17':Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:4:Exc S 17':Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:5:Exc S 17':Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:6:Exc S 17':Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:7:Exc S 17':Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:8:Exc S 17':Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:9:Exc S 17':Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:10:Exc S 17':Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:11
Titsworth Jerilynn A -T conveys unto to PMA Investments LLC real estate at: Com 3 Rods S of NW Cor...:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2nd Addition:1:1
Bird Martin L,Bird Stephanie J conveys unto to Wessels Elisabeth R,Hopkins Corbin A real estate at: Independence:Jackson Green 4th Addition:9
May 8
Mast Wayner,Mast Martha conveys unto to Kauffman Lester,Kauffman Ruth Ann real estate at: Parcel D W 1/2 Survey 2021R01295:NE:8:90:10
Kress Audrey L conveys unto to Olney Joshua M,Snyder Alonna real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2022R03873:SE:8:87:8
May 9
Fischels Margaret I -Esta,Bantz Joan -Ex,Fischels John -Ex,Fischels Douglas -Ex conveys unto to Fischels Douglas Jerome,Fischels Wendy Kay real estate at: SW:32:88:9S 1/2:N Fctl 1/2 Exc Parcel B Bk 548 Pg 295:NW:5:87:9
Recker Leroy J,Recker Edna H conveys unto to Recker Leroy J -Revt,Recker Edna H -Revt real estate at: Und 1/2 Int E 1/2:SE:8:90:7:Und 1/2 Inta Tract Described As Com At NW Corner...:8:90:7:Und 1/2 Int:SE:4:90:7:Und 1/2 Int S 1/2 Exc N 521' E 836' of S 1/2...:NE:4:90:7:Und 1/2 Int N 1/2:NW:16:90:7:Und 1/2 Int W 90 Rods of S 53 1/3 Rods of S 1/2 Exc Com 130' N of SW Corner...:SW:9:90:7
Short Kelly J -Revt,Short Lacy J -Revt conveys unto to Monti West Land LLC real estate at: Parcel B E 1/2 Survey 2010R00998:NW:16:88:7::NW:15:88:7:Lying S of Hwy:SW:8:88:7:Part of...Lying S of Hwy:SW:8:88:7:Lying S of Hwy:SW:8:88:7::SW:21:88:7::SW:28:88:7:S 13 1/3 Acres:NW:28:88:7:Exc Com 22 Rods S of NW Corner...Exc Parcel D Survey 2022R01512:NE:33:87:7:N 1/2 Exc Parcel F Survey 2017R03718:NW:17:88:7::NW:21:88:7:N 1/2:SE:29:88:7:S 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey 1996R00079:NE:29:88:7:N 1/2:NE:29:88:7:N 1/2 Exc Part of N 1/2...:NW:29:88:7::SE:33:88:7:S 30 1/2 Acres:SE:33:88:7
May 10
Rhines Delbert L Jr,Rhines Roxanne L conveys unto to Kayser Morganne J real estate at: Hazleton:Railroad Addition:7:11:S 5':Hazleton:Railroad Addition:6:11:N 5':Hazleton:Railroad Addition:8:11:Com At NW Corner of Lot 7 Blk 11 Railroad Addn...:SE:9:90:9
May 11
Wcf Fiinancial Bank,Independence Federal Bank For Savings conveys unto to Werner-Lange Properties LLC real estate at: Independence:Railroad Addition:1:54::Independence:Railroad Addition:2:54
Haars Allen E -Esta,Haars Tami -Ex,Saylor Laurie -Ex conveys unto to Monti West Land LLC real estate at: N 1/2 Exc Parcel D & E Survey 2023R00651:SE:7:88:7
May 12
Keil Charlene -Tr,Keil Dale I -Revt conveys unto to Keil Charlene -Revt real estate at: SE:4:89:8:W 1/2 of:SE:4:89:8:Exc The E 1/2 of NE 1/4 NE 1/4:NE:9:89:8:Exc N 467' of The W 467' of:NE:9:89:8:N 467' of The W 467' of:NE:9:89:8
Yeoman Marlene P,Yeoman Harold Dwight conveys unto to Yeoman Marlene P real estate at: E 1/2:NW:34:90:8:W 1/2:NE:34:90:8:S 1/2:SE:27:90:8:Part of...Lying W of Public Rd Exc N 1 3/4 Acres...:NW:35:90:8:E 1/2:NE:34:90:8
Werner Lange Properties LLC,Lange Janine -Man,Werner Charles -Man conveys unto to Foley Tyler,Foley Andreya real estate at: Independence:Railroad Addition:1:54::Independence:Railroad Addition:2:54
May 15
Redenbaugh Joseph A,Redenbaugh Micah conveys unto to Butz Jessie A,Butz Marisa M real estate at: Beg At A Pt 51 5/12' N of SW Cor...:Brandon:Brandon Original:6:9
May 16
Gingerich Elizabeth J conveys unto to Gingerich Joe J,Gingerich Dora W real estate at: E 20 Acres:NW:14:90:10
May 17
Short Cory D,Short Stephanie R conveys unto to Hundley Stephan L,Rose Jason D real estate at: Independence:Waskow & Nabholz Addition:16
Dolan James R -Tr,Dolan Linda M -Tr,Dolan James R -Liv conveys unto to Dolan Mark,Dolan Elizabeth real estate at: Parcel E Survey 2023R00676:SE:25:88:7
Wilson Betty Jean -Esta,Mcatee Jennifer L -Ex,Fischels Barbara D -Ex conveys unto to Wieland Joan M real estate at: Independence:Cardinal Court At The Pines:25
Hare Richard A -Esta,Organ Patricia A -Ex,Hare Daniel R -Ex conveys unto to Organ Patricia A,Hare Daniel R real estate at: Undiv 1/2 Int Each In Parcel A:NE:11:87:9
Hare Richard A -Esta,Organ Patricia A -Ex,Hare Daniel R -Ex conveys unto to Organ Patricia A,Hare Daniel R real estate at: Parcel E Survey 2015R03185:NE:11:87:9:Parcel E Survey 2015R03185:NE:11:87:9:Parcel F Survey 2017R03228:11:87:9
Flaucher Paul J conveys unto to Flaucher Beth A,Shannon Beth A real estate at: Sunset Acres At Shady Grove:8
May 18
Megonigle Keith R -Esta,Martin Keith -Ex conveys unto to Martin Karen real estate at: W 183' of S 332':NE:24:89:10::SW:23:89:10::NE:27:89:10:N 1/2 of N 1/2:NW:26:89:10
Steve Gee Construction Inc,Gee Steven P -Pre conveys unto to Burke Timothy J,Burke Cynthia K real estate at: Independence:Hummingbird Court Condos:21
May 19
Reinertson Leslie M -Esta,Reinertson Neil A -Ex conveys unto to Butler Elizabeth real estate at: W 13' & E 1/2 of Vacated St Lying Adjacent To And Adjoining Lots:Jesup:Merrill’s Suv-Div:19:W 13' & E 1/2 of Vacated St Lying Adjacent To And Adjoining Lots:Jesup:Merrill’s Suv-Div:22
Reinertson Leslie M -Esta,Reinertson Neil A conveys unto to Delagardelle Daniel real estate at: Com 1 Rod N of NW Cor E 8 Rods S 4 Rods & 10' W 8 Rods N 4 Rods & 10' To Pob:Jesup:Cameron’s Addition:8
Smith Robert Michael conveys unto to Jaster Skyler real estate at: Lamont:Original Lamont:3:6::Lamont:Original Lamont:4:6
Klotzbach & Company LLC,Klotzbach Kevin K -Pre conveys unto to R&H Builders LLC real estate at: Com At A Point 30 Rods W of SE Corner...Part of W 1/2 E 1/2...:SE:33:89:9:Com 30 Rods W of SE Corner...Exc Parcel P Survey 2006R03891 & Exc Com 512.5' W of SE Corner...:SE:33:89:9
Horkheimer Louis G -Tr,Horkheimer Gerald L -Revt conveys unto to Horkheimer Madison real estate at: Hazleton:Palmer’s Subdivision:9::Hazleton:Palmer’s Subdivision:10
Horkheimer Louis G -Tr,Horkheimer Gerald L -T conveys unto to Little Andrea real estate at: Hazleton:Palmer’s Subdivision:8
May 22
Peck Glen F -Esta,Peck Marilyn J conveys unto to Peck Marilyn J real estate at: Undiv 1/2 Int In W 1/2:SE:20:89:7:Undiv 1/2 Int In N 1/2:NW:29:89:7:Undiv 1/2 Int In W 1/2:NE:29:89:7:1/2 In of E 1/2:NE:29:89:7
American Legion Post #552,Forstch Adolph conveys unto to Fairbank City of real estate at: Undiv 1/2 Int In Parcel W Survey 2022R04011 Being Part of:Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:5:1:Undiv 1/2 Int In Parcel W Survey 2022R04011 Being Part of:Fairbank:Conable’s Addition:6:1
Fairbank City of,Cowell William conveys unto to Kane Jared,Kane Rochelle real estate at: Stapleton Lorri B,Stapleton Andrew,Paul Andrew J conveys unto to Leaf David A,Leaf Jeffery A real estate at: Parcel A Survey 1999R03543:SW:13:89:7
Downs Titus J,Downs Elisabeth A conveys unto to Comstock Jesse J,Streblow Shealen M real estate at: Independence:Greenwood Addition:18
May 23
Ague Larry conveys unto to Broughton Brett,Broughton Heather real estate at: Rowley:Dean’s 5th Addition:1:2::Rowley:Dean’s 5th Addition:2:2::Rowley:Dean’s 5th Addition:3:2:E 7 3/4':Rowley:Dean’s 5th Addition:4:2
Frye James R,Frye Sue Ann conveys unto to Bagley Kathie real estate at: Independence:Green Ridge Fourth Addition:13
May 24
Keil Charlene -Tr,Keil Dale I -Revt conveys unto to Keil Charlene -Revt real estate at: SE:4:89:8:W 1/2:SE:4:89:8:Exc E 1/2 NE NE & Exc N 467' of W 467' NW NE All In:NE:9:89:8:N 467' of W 467':NE:9:89:8
Holt Dixie B -Esta,Holt Dixie J -Esta conveys unto to Holt Stanley,Holt Matthew,Kuker Megan real estate at: 1/3 Interest In:N 1/2:SW:17:90:8::SE:18:90:8
May 25
Bohlken Jill conveys unto to Weepie Joshua J,Weepie Lauren J real estate at: Independence:Gissel’s 2nd Addition:11
Gordon Catherine -Esta,Even Carla -Ex,Gordon Brad -Ex conveys unto to Nation Dale,Nation Carol real estate at: Independence:Fargo’s Addition:5:9
Stutzman Family Farm LLC,Stutzman David J -Man,Stutzman Edna J -Man conveys unto to Stutzman Allen D,Stutzman Leanna H real estate at: Parcel C Survey 2022R02399:NW:34:90:10
Hearn Robert F -Ex,Hearn Linda K -Esta conveys unto to Bonny View Farm LLC real estate at: Beg 220' S of NE Cor...:SW:33:89:9
May 26
Anderson Jeremy,Anderson Sarah conveys unto to Sebetka Brad real estate at: Lot 5 Shady Oaks Estates A Subdivision...:31:89:10
Heppe Kendall R -Esta,Heppe Karl -Adm,Miller Kristine H -Adm conveys unto to Brown Timothy T,Brown Carrie L real estate at: Exc Com At SE Corner...:Independence:Original Independence:5:7:Exc Com At SE Corner...:Independence:Original Independence:6:7
Ludovissy Logan J,Vacek Skye D,Ludovissy Skye D conveys unto to Farmer Alex real estate at: N 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:3:7:N 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:4:7
May 30
Walton Robert L,Walton Sandra K conveys unto to Walton Robert L -Lu,Walton Sandra K -Lu,Walton Justin,Walton Jeffery real estate at: Independence:Jackson Green 5th Addition:5
Lichty Debra J,Oconnor Debra J conveys unto to Lichty Bradford J real estate at: Independence:The Pines First Addition:6::Independence:The Pines First Addition:7
Thimmesch Tammy K conveys unto to Thimmesch Johnathan real estate at: E 10' of Abandoned Alley Running Through Sd Blk Adj To Sd Lots:Aurora:Original Aurora:2:11:E 10' of Abandoned Alley Running Through Sd Blk Adj To Sd Lots:Aurora:Original Aurora:3:11:E 10' of Abandoned Alley Running Through Sd Blk Adj To Sd Lots:Aurora:Original Aurora:4:11
Crane Eric R,Crane Mandy J conveys unto to Smith Kenneth real estate at: Independence:Mathis Sub-Div Blk 60:19:60::Independence:Mathis Sub-Div Blk 60:20:60:W 1/2 of Alley Between Lot 1\, 2\, 19 & 20:Independence:Mathis Sub-Div Blk 60
May 31
Birdnow Properties LLC conveys unto to Highline Property Management LLC real estate at: Beg At N 1/4 Cor Thence S 198'...Subject To Hwy Easements:6:88:10:E 32' of Beg At A Pt 602.5' W of N 1/4 Cor...:6:88:10
Ehr Patricia Ann,Ehr Steven Patrick,Ehr Robert James conveys unto to Fauver David J,Fauver Jill A real estate at: Independence:The Pines First Addition:19
Three Elms Development LLC,Larson Edgar -Man conveys unto to Hettinger Connell Family 2020 Trust real estate at: Independence:Three Elms Condominiums:11
Wordehoff Norman L,Wordehoff Sheryl A conveys unto to Hartgrave Roger D,Hartgrave Anthony Raymond real estate at: Parcel P Survey 2022R04188:NE:31:88:8
Dvde LLC conveys unto to Goodwin Amy,Goodwin David real estate at: S 74' & 3" of N 90' & 9":Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:8:10:S 74' & 3" of N 90' & 9" Exc W 55' of Sd Lots Exc S 4':Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:7:10
Pac Land LLC conveys unto to Smith Leonard T Jr -T real estate at: Exc Parcel B Survey 2005R01863:NW:23:87:7
Hundley Stephan L conveys unto to Jetmund Vickie L real estate at: S 62 1/2' Exc & Reserving The Use of 30' E & W of 30' N & S In NE Corner...:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:3:10:S 62 1/2' Exc & Reserving The Use of 30' E & W of 30' N & S In NE Corner...:Independence:Stoughton & Mcclure’s Addition:4:10