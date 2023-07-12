WEBSTER CITY – WCF Financial Bank is proud to announce its partnership with Kasasa, an award-winning financial technology and marketing service provider, to offer free Kasasa checking accounts that provide account holders with cash rewards.
In addition to cash rewards, Kasasa accounts feature nationwide ATM withdrawal fee refunds when account holders meet certain qualifications. These accounts require no minimum balance and have no monthly service fees. Kasasa accounts offered at WCF Financial Bank include the following:
Kasasa Cash
A free checking account that rewards account holders with high interest rates on their balance and nationwide ATM withdrawal fee refunds when they qualify.
Kasasa Cash Back
A free checking account that rewards account holders with cash back on everyday debit card purchases — no points or categories — and ATM withdrawal fee refunds when they qualify.
Kasasa Saver
A free savings account linked to a Kasasa checking account. The account holder’s monthly rewards are automatically deposited into their Kasasa Saver account — enabling the account holder to save with no added effort. Account holders also earn high interest rates on their Kasasa Saver balance when they qualify in their Kasasa checking account.
“Community banks have always had their community members’ best interest at heart and offer that distinctive one-on-one connection that is missing in the world of finance today,” said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. “Kasasa offers accounts people love only at community banks so these local institutions can continue to do what they do best — provide the needed human connection in banking, invest in their communities, and have a tangible impact in the lives of its members. We’re honored to partner with WCF Financial Bank and help them serve the communities they love.”
Kasasa is dedicated to preserving the human connection people find at their local banking institutions and partners solely with community banks to provide access to innovative products and help keep money local. Just as people are proud of supporting local businesses by eating and shopping locally, now they have one more reason to be proud of banking locally.
“WCF Financial Bank continues to make investments in innovative products and services for our customers,” said Tim Kluender, President/CEO of the bank. “We’re proud to partner with Kasasa to offer these products which will help community members take control of their financial future and earn financial rewards just by banking locally with us.”
Kasasa serves hundreds of community financial institutions nationwide, representing over 3 million consumer bank accounts across 3,400+ branches in all 50 states. Kasasa provides marketing, technology, and financial products people love and offers them exclusively at community banks to keep money in the local economy. For additional information, please visit Kasasa.com.
About WCF Financial Bank
WCF Financial Bank is a $175 million asset community bank headquartered in Webster City, Iowa, with branch locations in Independence, Iowa, and Tama, Iowa. The bank, originally chartered and continuously operational since 1934, provides a myriad of financial products and services, primarily related to loans and deposits, to its customer base consisting of individuals, small businesses, and farmers located in or near their three offices in central and eastern Iowa. For more information, visit www.wcfbank.com. Member FDIC
About Kasasa
Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa® promotes community banks and inspires people to bank locally, so they can be proud of their money and do more good. An award-winning fintech and marketing services company, Kasasa provides reward checking accounts people love and ongoing expert consulting services to community financial institutions. For more information, visit www.kasasa.com, lnstagram, TikTok, Facebook, or Linkedln.