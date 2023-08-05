INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market is full of activities, fresh produce, baked goods, crafts, décor, entertainment, and information.
- The Buchanan County Historical Society Garage Sale in the Wapsipinicon Mill continues. Lots of fun stuff to peruse and buy. Sales support the Historical Society projects.
- Kids age 4-12 can sign up for the Power of Produce (PoP) program and get $3 vouchers for fresh produce each week!
- Saturday, August 5: Kids age 4-12 can ‘paint’ a tote using vegetables. This free event is hosted by the Buchanan County Master Gardeners.
- Coming August 12 will be Bruce Bearinger playing as part of the Second Saturday Series sponsored by LACES.
Watch the market’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/indeefarmersmarket, for further events and information.