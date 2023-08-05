Naturalist
MANCHESTER – Buchanan County Conservation is planning a trip to the Manchester Whitewater Course on Monday, August 14.
Manchester removed the dam on the Maquoketa River and replaced it with a whitewater course that opened to the public in 2015. The course features six 18-inch drops that funnel the river through chutes and pools and is great for all skill levels. The course is open 24/7 and is free to the public to use.
Typically, summer weekends are crowded along this stretch of river as it flows through downtown Manchester, but weekdays are much less so, with a few tubers joining kayakers and sometimes paddleboarders enjoying the course. At just over 800 feet from the top to the bottom of the course, the trip down takes only a few minutes. Then it is a trip back up the paved walkway with your kayak to the top and your partner’s turn to shoot the rapids.
Buchanan and Bremer County Conservation staff and Crawdaddy Outdoors of Waverly will provide kayaks, paddles, life vests and training in skills needed to successfully navigate the rapids by kayak. Participants will spend some time on the river above the course learning paddle strokes that can be helpful in navigating the course.
Bring sunscreen, water, and a lunch or snacks (or make a quick stop at one of the nearby restaurants).
A signed liability waiver is required. Minimum age 10; Limit to 12 people; Fee $40 per person. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com (https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan/Park/Buchanan-County-Conservation-Offices/Events/22326/Whitewater-Kayaking.aspx)
Participants may either meet at the watercourse parking area at 10:30 a.m. or contact the Conservation Department about carpooling.