FONTANA PARK – Buchanan County Conservation is proud to offer a traveling exhibit called Wolves and Wild Lands developed by the International Wolf Center. Visit the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center (free admission; donations accepted) between June 20 and August 24 to explore this display. Nature Center hours are M-F 8 a.m. - noon; W-F 1-4:30 p.m. and weekends 1-5 p.m. The exhibit brings the compelling stories of wolves and their relationship with humans to nature center visitors.
Wolves and Wild Lands is composed of six preserved taxidermy specimens, each presented in its human and natural-history context. Species included are:
- Arctic wolf
- Mexican wolf
- Coyote
- Red wolf
- Rocky Mountain wolf
- Great Plains wolf
Accompanying displays provide regional information that impacts each of these animals. Featured topics include the most recent research and population statistics and the human perspective on what it means to live with, or without, wolves.