This past weekend, Immanuel started to hold our worship services outside. I thought I thought of everything that needed to be done to make it successful, but of course, there were last minute things that had to be pulled together and stuff needed to be moved around a bit. Fortunately, some of our youth and my wife were there to help pull it all together and I think it went pretty well.
But that got me thinking about the spaces in which we worship God. I can remember most of the sanctuaries I’ve worshipped in. In fact, when I recently visited the worship space in the church I grew up in, it looks just like it did forty-five years ago. I think you’d be hard pressed to find a worship space that isn’t basically the same as every other worship space. Yes, you’ll find some inconsequential differences, but the layout will be consistent with the Western idea of what a place of worship should look like.
When I was in Costa Rica and Nicaragua seventeen years ago, we worshipped in many different settings, but the most memorable was under a huge tree with branches spread out far enough to allow an entire village to gather underneath. There were no pews or chairs, only strategically placed smooth rocks. The rocks were set under places where birds did not roost (to keep them clean) and had to be moved from time to time because birds are not always considerate of what lies below them. The rocks were smooth so that the family matriarch had a place to sit with her family gathered around her.
There was no organ or piano, only an out-of-tune guitar with a broken string, played by a preacher making a joyful noise. There was no bulletin. There was no coffee and donuts. There was no English. But there was God. And there was worship.
“For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” (Matthew 18:20)
I wonder if we complicate worship more than we have to. I wonder if, over the last 2,000 years, our minds have evolved into needing the structure and elements of modern worship (that’s a thought exercise for another day). I wonder if we take what is comfortable to us and squeeze God in to fit our comfort level.
In the Gospels, Jesus and his followers worshipped in temples, but they most certainly also worship on hillsides and on plains, on boats and on foot. In the book of Acts, people worshipped in houses. Scripture clearly doesn’t mandate a particular worship space.
And as for style, there is talk of hymns (accompanied or not, we don’t know). There is breaking bread together (sharing meals, hospitality, Holy Communion, etc.). There is scripture reading and preaching (Paul once preached so long a young man fell asleep and fell out of a third story window). And there is prayer.
So, I guess Biblically speaking, worship isn’t defined by a space or a style. Worship is our offering of reverence to God and that can take place anywhere, at any time, and any way that works for us.
Praise to the Lord! O let all that is in me adore him!
All that has life and breath, come now with praises before him.
Let the Amen sound from his people again;
gladly forever adore him.
(Praise to the Lord! the Almighty
Joachim Neander, translated
by Catherine Winkworth)
So sing your favorite hymn or praise song, sit in your favorite pew or lawn chair, wear your favorite flip-flops or shiny black shoes – do it your way, but do it to the glory of God. Amen.