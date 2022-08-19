INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Independence Police arrested Adam Nichols (32) of Independence. Nichols was subject to arrest warrants for twelve counts of Child Endangerment, seven of which resulted in Bodily Injury. Nichols was charged with two counts of Harassment – 1st Degree, as well as one count of Harassment – 3rd Degree on a related incident. Nichols was located and arrested at the Buchanan County Court House. The Independence Police were assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Human Services.
Child Endangerment is an Aggravated Misdemeanor and is punishable by up to two years imprisonment.