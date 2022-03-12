JESUP – THE NICL Conference has announced the All-Conference selections in all divisions.
In the East Division, Jesup was well represented naming two to the 1st team and three girls to the 2nd team.
On the first team were senior Amanda Treptow and junior Laney Pilcher. Both were Unanimous Selections.
Treptow was also named the Co-MVP of the East.
On 2nd team were Freshman Peyton Bose, senior Alexis Larson, and senior Jacie Lange.
Honorable Mention selection went to sophomore Adrianna Boulden.
Treptow was second in the East in scoring with 386 points (5th overall in NICL) and went over the 1,000 career points milestone this season (1131). She was also second in Assists in the East with 79 and second in the NICL in Steals with 85. Treptow was 1st in the East in Free Throw attempts and Free Throws made. Treptow was also named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State Team.
Pilcher was third in points in the East with 352 and third in Assists with 67. Pilcher also was third in the East in Rebounding with 181 boards, while leading the East in Steals with 93. She was also second in Free Throws made and second in Free Throws Attempted.