JESUP – Tuesday, May 31, 2022: The Class 2A, No. 2-ranked Jesup J-Hawks baseball team has started the season 4-0 and swept the Wapsie Valley Warriors (2-5) on Tuesday night. Jesup is currently ranked No. 2 in 2A.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
WV 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 5
Jesup 1 0 3 1 0 2 0 7
In game 1, errors were the name of the game as the Warriors would commit 11 errors in the game and only 1 run was earned of the seven runs the J-Hawks scored. The J-Hawks would have 5 errors of their own.
Senior Nate Cagley went 6 and a 1/3 innings, giving up just 7 hits. Cagley struck out 9 and walked 3 while giving up 4 earned runs.
Junior Brevin Dahl was 1 for 4 with an RBI and scored 3 runs. Cagley had 2 hits in 3 at-bats, including a double, was hit-by-pitch and scored a run. Senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert added 2 hits in 4 at-bats and knocked in 2 runs. Sophomore Jack Miller was 1 for 4 with a double and a run scored. Sophomore Kile Bucknell had a hit in 2 at-bats; was hit by a pitch and had 2 RBI. Sophomore Cale Schissel went 1 for 3. Senior Carson Lienau had an RBI and was hit-by-pitch. Senior Parker McHone was hit-by-pitch and scored a run.
In game 2, Jesup would jump on Warrior pitching, scoring 6 runs in the first inning, then hang on for a 10-8 win.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
WV 1 0 0 4 2 0 1 8
Jesup 6 1 3 0 0 0 0 10
Brevin Dahl was 3 for 4 in the game, including a double and scored a run. Cagley had 2 hits in 3 at-bat, including a double, with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Clark-Hurlbert added a hit and drove in a run, scoring twice. Lienau was 1 for 3 with a walk and scored twice. McHone was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI and scored a run. Bucknell was 1 for 2 with 2 RBI and was hit-by-pitch twice. Schissel added 2 hits in 4 at-bats with 2 RBI and a run scored.
SUMNER – Wednesday, June 1, 2022: The J-Hawks are perfect no more, as the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars shut them out 7-0.
The Cougars scored early and took a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning, then added two more in the fourth. That was more than enough as Cougar pitching shutdown the J-Hawks bats.
The J-Hawks could only muster 3 hits off sophomore Jaymison Howard as he went the distance.
Free passes were the key in this game as Jesup pitching would walk 4 batters and hit 4 more.
Junior Brevin Dahl, sophomore Jack Miller, and senior Carson Lienau were the only J-Hawks to get hits. Miller and Lienau had a double.
JESUP – Thursday, June 2, 2022: Hampton-Dumont-Cal was in town on Thursday for a single game and the J-Hawks would bounce back with a 3-1 hard-fought win on Thursday night.
Sophomore Jack Miller goes 7 strong innings, giving up just 1 hit and striking out 8 batters.
Jesup scored 2 in the first inning and added another in the 4th, holding on after a 7th-inning scare to go 5-1 on the season.
Junior Brevin Dahl was 2 for 4 and scored a run, while senior Nate Cagley had 3 hits including a double. Senior Parker McHone went 1 for 3 and drove in a run and sophomore Cale Schissel had a single in 3 at-bats. Sophomore Kile Bucknell had an RBI.
The J-Hawks will travel to Dike-New Hartford on Friday night. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper.
On Monday the boys will host the undefeated Cascade Cougars (6-0).
