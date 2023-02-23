To the Editor:
I find very disturbing the comparison made between landowners forced to sell areas of their farms to BlackRock corporations and, thereby, having their whole farm devalued because of the dangerous pipeline going through it and abandoning Iowans who will be living near a highly pressurized pipeline containing an odorless, colorless asphyxiant to farmers who will profit from this pipeline venture. There’s no equivalency in these two stances. We have powerful in-state and out-of-state people who are lined up to take away our freedoms and rights and who grasp the extremely lucrative aspect of this project. The Fifth Amendment to the Constitution allows the taking of private property for public use. These pipeline corporations are coming to take landowners property…not for public use… but to line their pockets with billions of dollars a year of taxpayer money. Making a few farmers richer will be overshadowed by the loss of protection of our rights to property by big corporations for their profit and the loss of faith in our elected officials that they are doing all they can to ensure Iowans safety and property rights.
Iowa farmers, essentially forced to sell property for this carbon hoax, will be unable to obtain insurance to protect them from any catastrophic disaster that might occur. The train derailment in Ohio should be a stark example of what could occur in Iowa with these pipelines. Until we can get past the dollar signs involved with this pipeline, the opposition can’t see clearly the dangers to Iowans.
This carbon pipeline will enslave Iowans to annual payouts to the tune of billions of dollars per year to BlackRock corporations. Iowa taxpayers do not have an endless money supply… a concept that many politicians do not understand. I would hope politicians will see this carbon hoax for what it is, a plan to make the elite richer at the expense of middle America.
Renita Wieland
Independence