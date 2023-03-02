To the Editor:
I am joining my voice with my Republican neighbors, local farmers, and environmentalists to ask that we all contact Craig Johnson and Chad Ingels to fight the use of eminent domain to build carbon pipelines in Iowa. Three private companies want to use eminent domain to take land from farmers to install unsafe carbon pipelines across Iowa. Eminent domain is designed to help private companies and utilities provide service to the public not to enhance the profits of private companies.
Many things bother me about this. First, Summit claims that “eventually” the pipeline will add 350 to 460 fulltime jobs to Iowa but in 2019 the Iowa Supreme Court stated that “trickle-down economic benefits of economic development are not enough to constitute public use”.
Second, operating pipelines that carry hazardous materials is inherently unsafe. Two years ago, a carbon pipeline burst near Satartia Mississippi causing the town to be evacuated and 45 people to seek medical attention. Our small towns don’t have the equipment to deal with an odorless, colorless gas that kills quickly. Acquiring the equipment and expertise to use it is expensive.
Third, farmers will find it challenging to operate their heavy equipment in their own fields as driving over the pipeline will cause damage they can be held liable for. If they avoid cropping areas above the pipeline they will earn less money for farming the same ground. Farms crossed by the Dakota Access Pipeline found their soybean yields decline by 25% and corn yields by 15% according to ISU.
Fourth, politics as usual is taking precedence over the voice of the people. Summit Agricultural Group, which owns one of the three companies wanting to build a carbon pipeline in Iowa, is led by Bruce Rastetter, one of Iowa’s largest Republican donors, who as of August 2022 gave Kim Reynolds $188,902. Terry Branstad is Summit’s senior Policy Advisor. Tom Vilsack’s son Jesse serves as Summit’s General Counsel.
Urge our local elected officials, including our county supervisors, to fight this for-profit landgrab. Tell them to listen to the voices of their constituents for a change!
Dan Callahan
Independence