To the Editor:
I moved to this beautiful Buchanan County two years ago from a small town in Mahaska County where I witnessed several wind farms rise up on prime Iowa farmland. Turbines are horrific in sight, noise, vibration, and flickering, and are known to cause severe health issues from vertigo to seizures to impaired livestock. These should never be allowed in any populated area, and the newer proposed turbines are even worse, up to 500 feet tall—moving monstrosities!
I went from seeing sky and stars to blinking red lights every night, and now three entire communities are stuck with that view for the rest of most of their lives. It is truly a tragedy and a travesty, fostered by greedy corporations who dangle 10’s of thousands of dollars in front of pressed farmers and landowners, and stretch the truth saying “your neighbor just signed on with us” when, in fact, that neighbor might be a stranger 15 miles away. These companies certainly do not consider the long-term implications for neighbors and friends.
Please, we must save our land, save our view, honor what the Lord has given us in our lovely county and vote a big NO to these corporations. We have little to gain and much to lose when these machines overrun our environment.
Supervisors, thank you for your service and for listening to the heart of your constituents. We truly depend upon you as the county gatekeepers to provide us with a safe and healthy environment. Our children and grandchildren will most certainly inherit all the good and poor decisions we make—let’s bless them with informed and positive actions!
Sincerely,
Kathy DeVore
Jesup