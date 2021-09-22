CASCADE – The Jesup J-Hawk cross country teams had a nice showing last Thursday night when they traveled to the Cascade Invitational.
Senior Nolan Evans crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 17:29.6. Evans continues to have an impressive senior campaign. He is currently ranked No. 12 by the Iowa Track Coaches Association.
The girls’ cross country team finished second, third, and sixth en route to a second-place finish at the Cascade Invite.
Freshman Mackenzie Wilson paced the J-Hawks in second. Senior Amanda Treptow came in right behind her in third. Sophomore Clare Wright was sixth.
All three of these girls are ranked by the IATC-Iowa Track Coaches Association. Treptow is ranked 10th, while Wilson in 12th, and Wright is ranked 17th.
RESULTS FROM JESUP GIRLS
2. Mackenzie Wilson FR 20:39.6
3. Amanda Treptow SR 20:44.5
6. Clare Wright SO 21:17.8
24. Maddie Tomson SR 23:50.8
30. Natalie O’Connor SR 24:22.0
38. Olivia Nesbit FR 24:58.1
39. McKenna Albert SO 24:58.8
40. Sydney Thoma SR 25:03.1
54. Alexis VanderWerf SR 26:18.1
59. Lydia Wehrspann SO 26:42.5
60. Amaya Trebon-Boyd FR 27:11.1
70. Karlie Schutte FR 27:55.0
75. Peyton Bose FR 28:23.6
76. Halie Nie SR 28:38.5
87. Camille Thorson SO 29:25.2
97. Kaitlyn Schug SO 31:49.3
103. Sage Behn FR 33:41.8
109. Kelley Kane SO 36:08.7
RESULTS FROM JESUP BOYS
1. Nolan Evans SR 17:29.6
25. Kile Rottinghaus SR 19:51.2
38. Ayden Gonzalez SO 20:34.4
56. Silas Wehrspan SR 21:28.0
63. Nathan Pint FR 21:38.0
65. Tyler Nolan SO 21:42.4
72. Kyle Wilson JR 22:01.3
112. Karsten Nuehring FR 24:21.2
116. Jarrett Ciesielski SR 24:52.9
117. Jack Thoma SR 24:53.2
139. Cayden Kieffer SO 30:37.4
DENVER — Monday, September 20, 2021 — The Jesup Middle School Cross-Country teams ran at the Denver Invitational. Jesup’s own Jordyn Bergman was the 1st-place finisher in the girls race.
MS GIRLS RESULTS:
1. BERGMAN, Jordyn 7 MS_Jesup 13:02.98
18 STEVENS, Natalie 8 MS_Jesup 15:37.71
34 DEVORE, Ella 7 MS_Jesup 17:26.66
45 FORSSBERG, Maia 7 MS_Jesup 18:43.94
48 WEHRSPANN, Marta 7 MS_Jesup 19:02.05
51 MENSCHING, Cece 8 MS_Jesup 19:58.26
MS BOYS RESULTS:
2 LANGE, Kaden 8 MS_Jesup 12:07.60
9 O’CONNOR, Vincent 7 MS_Jesup 12:54.73
12 NESBIT, Will 8 MS_Jesup 13:06.33
25 EVANS, Nash 7 MS_Jesup 14:34
32 FUELING, Camden 8 MS_Jesup 15:20.01
52 DEVLIN, Andrew 8 MS_Jesup 18:19.94
56 SADLER, David 8 MS_Jesup 19:14.91
Jesup will host its own Invitational on Tuesday September 28 starting at 4pm. 28 teams will compete.