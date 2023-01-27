Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Norman F. Fischels, 73, of Independence, Iowa passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at his home in Independence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence. A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A rosary will be said at 3:45 p.m. and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday.

