QUASQUETON – Norman Robert Miller, 73, of Quasqueton, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 18, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
On Saturday, April 1, at 12 p.m., a public military honors ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Quasqueton. Immediately following the ceremony, a Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held for all friends and family at the American Legion in Quasqueton.
Prior to the Celebration of Life, a private burial service with immediate family will be held at the Shiloh Cemetery in Hiawatha.
Norm was born and raised in Cedar Rapids to Robert E. and Dorothy (Birlingmair) Miller on August 14, 1949. He was drafted into the Army and served in the Vietnam War from 1970-71 with the B2/501st infantry unit in the 101st Airborne Division.
On April 22, 1978, Norm was joined in marriage to Rebecca Gaffney in Fairfax, Iowa.
Norm is survived by his former wife Rebecca Gaffney, and their five children; 10 grandchildren; four siblings; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Norm was preceded in death by his father; mother; and brother, Gary.
White Funeral Home of Independence is assisting with arrangements.