OUASQUETON — Norris Kimball, 82, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at ABCM West Campus in Independence.
Services will be at a later date. Final Resting Place: Fremont Cemetery, Winthrop, Iowa.
Norris Clyde Kimball was born on February 24, 1940, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Clyde Stanford & Bernice Caroline (Daubenberger) Kimball. He moved with his family to Quasqueton where he received his education and graduated from Quasqueton High School in the class of 1958. Norris was united in marriage to Carole Kay Crowell on January 31, 1959, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. To this union were born two children: Suzy & Jeff. They lived in Independence until 1963 when they moved to Winthrop. Norris worked as a machinist at John Deere in Waterloo from 1958 until his retirement in 1997. In his retirement, Norris enjoyed going out to eat at various restaurants and riding in the semi with his son, Jeff. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #838.
Norris is survived by his daughter: Suzy Schreiber of Stuart, Florida; Son: Jeff (Cody) Kimball of Quasqueton and 4 Grandchildren: Allison Kimball (Jason Prezeau), Dalton Kimball (Sarah Beebe), Michael Schreiber & Diana Schreiber.
Norris was preceded in by parents, wife: Carole on April 5, 2019; 2 infant grandchildren and a great grandchild.