OUASQUETON — Norris Kimball, 82, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at ABCM West Campus in Independence.

Services will be at a later date. Final Resting Place: Fremont Cemetery, Winthrop, Iowa. Cards may be directed to the family at 306 East Linn Street, Quasqueton, Iowa 52326. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family.

