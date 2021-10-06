The member schools of the North Iowa Cedar League voted to begin charging an admission fee of $3 for adults for all junior high athletic events beginning Nov. 1.
The conference will charge $5 for adults and students for all non-varsity athletic events, including junior varsity and freshman competitions.
Revenue generated from these fees will help the conference and its member schools cover some of the costs associated with providing equipment and supplies, paying officials and providing uniforms for non-varsity events.
The conference acknowledges that the policy represents a notable change for students and families. However, it is the member schools’ hope that by charging admission at junior high, freshman and JV events, they will be able to continue providing student-athletes with these important opportunities for many years to come.
At the end of the 2021-22 school year, the superintendents of the NICL will conduct a cost analysis to track expenses and revenue from this new model, while also accounting for the cost of paying ticket takers. They will then decide whether to continue this policy for the 2022-23 school year.
Williams Wellness Center to Host Annual Healthiest Walk Event
Join the Williams Wellness Center for the Healthiest State Initiative 11th Annual Walk, presented by Delta Dental of Iowa, on Wednesday. Thirty minutes of physical activity is proven to improve not only physical health ,but also social and emotional health. The walk begins at 5:30 p.m. at Oelwein City Park. It is a free event.
Physical activity is one of the most important things all Iowans can do to improve their health – and walking is a great way to get moving while connecting with your fellow community members. The Iowa Healthiest State 11th Annual Walk, presented by Delta Dental of Iowa, asks Iowans to walk for 30 minutes.
Volleyball
Sumner-Fredericksburg Jumps in 2A Rankings
The Cougars (22-5) moved up three spots in the Class 2A rankings, from ninth to sixth, after a four-day stretch in which they beat three ranked teams and clinched the North Iowa Cedar League East division title.
NICL Central champion Dike-New Hartford (35-1) is ranked No. 1. Central runner-up Denver (25-5) dropped to seventh from third and East runner- up Wapsie Valley (15-7) dropped from eighth to ninth.
Starmont Sweeps East Buchanan
The Stars set up a Tri-Rivers West first-place showdown Tuesday with a 25-7, 25-12, 25-10, sweep of the Buccaneers on Thursday in Winthrop.
Macy Hiemes accrued 13 kills and two aces while Sydney Baumgartner added three aces, half a block and 11 assists.
Kiara Steger contributed five kills and a block. Mackenzie Curtis chipped in 19 assists, five kills and half a block.
Emily Schuhmacher had seven kills and an ace.
West Central Beats Postville
The Blue Devils garnered their second consecutive Upper Iowa conference victory in two days with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-13, win Thursday in Postville.
West Central (7-9, 3-1 Upper Iowa) saw Taylor Adams-Carey garner 21 assists and nine aces while Abby Squires (nine), Emma Michels (seven) and Aaliyah Gordon (five) put down five or more kills.
Michels (two), Adams-Carey, Kassidy Bantz and Squires also earned aces.
Cross-Country
Oelwein Boys Drop in Rankings
Oelwein’s cross-country program fell one team spot, from 10th to 11th, in the Class 2A boys rankings this week.
In addition, junior Ray Gearhart and senior Brennan Sauser dropped in their respective rankings. Gearhart is ranked 29th, down from 17th, and Sauser dropped from 28th to 29th.
Starmont-West Central junior Charlie Sieck is ranked 20th.
In the 1A girls rankings, Sumner-Fredericksburg is seventh. Sophomore Hillary Trainor is ranked 13th.
Sumner-Fred’s Trainor Second at Hampton
Hillary Trainor placed second in a time of 20 minutes, 29.10 seconds, at the Hampton-Dumont/CAL Bulldog Invitational at Maynes Grove Country Park in Hampton on Thursday.
Lily Mayo (22:08.24) and Saela Steege (22:34.28) placed eighth and ninth, respectively, and Sophie Boehmler was 11th (22:42.68) for a quartet pack time of 2:13.
Jana Meyer placed 25th (24:26.36).
On the boy’s side, Cael Judisch (19:08.2) placed 15th and Isaac Boehmler (19:21.5) placed 18th.
Ethan Boyle was 35th (20:25.37), with Austin Langreck (20:30.9) and Xavier Parra-Morales (20:52.03) placing 37th and 41st, respectively.
No team scores were kept.