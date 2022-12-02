OELWEIN – Northeast Iowa Dance Academy Director Anna Kerns is proud to announce that some of NIDA’S advanced students performed in the Williams Center for the Performing Arts holiday show, Christmas with the Celts, on Sunday, November 27.
The students worked with the stage manager and were thrilled to have the experience of performing onstage with the Celtic company. The choreography for the dances showcasing the NIDA students was developed by Anna Kerns and the students themselves. Participating in the show were MacKenzie Christian, Elzsie Fauser, Izsy Fauser, Karlee Fuelling, Ellianna Meike, Jory Mortenson, Addison Penhollow, Autumn Sullivan, and Isabella Weig. Christmas with the Celts originally aired on PBS in the US, Canada and on the BBC in Ireland.