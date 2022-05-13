OELWEIN – The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy is pleased to announce the dates of its Customer Appreciation Open House for 2022.
From May 16 through May 19, customers, parents, supporters, and those interested in dance classes, can stop by the NIDA Studio from 4 to 7 p.m. each day to check out the facility, observe classes, and speak with the NIDA staff. NIDA truly appreciates all those who support their dancers throughout the year and will be providing a goodie bag to the NIDA dance parents that stop in.
Summer 2022 Technique Classes and 4-Day Camp dates have recently been released and NIDA has a variety to choose from. The 4-Day Camps are great skill builders. Dancers ages 3 – 7 might find Ballerina Barbie or Magical Movies Camps interesting. While dancers 5-11 years old might want to give camps with names like Can’t Stop the Beat, Love-Peace & JoJo, All Out Acro, or Ninja Warriors a try this summer. Do you have a child interested in basketball? NIDA is offering 3-day basketball skills classes in July for boys and girls as well as six private lessons. Want to find out more? Stop by during open house week for more information or to enroll your dancer for a summer camp or class.
Northeast Iowa Dance Academy is located at the corner of Highway 150 and Highway 281 on the southern edge of Oelwein at 2645 South Frederick Avenue. The studio has trained award-winning dancers under the guidance of Anna Kerns and her knowledgeable instructors. NIDA offers classes in a variety of dance styles throughout the year and fields an award-winning competition/performance team every season. Stop by the Open House and check out what the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy has to offer the dancer in your family.